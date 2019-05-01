WWE Rumors: RAW Superstar to be sent back to NXT as punishment

NXT

What's the story?

Lio Rush has been in the recent headlines as of late, and all for wrong reasons. The Man of the Hour has managed to garner immense backstage heat even though it has merely been months since he was added to the RAW roster.

While Lio Rush was kept off RAW this past week, we reported that WWE might be planning to remove him from RAW entirely. And as per new reports, it looks like Rush will be heading to NXT soon.

In case you didn't know...

Lio Rush was seen as one of the brightest young stars when he debuted on the main roster last year. Even though he made his debut on 205 Live, he was quickly bumped up to RAW to be the manager of Bobby Lashley.

Things had been going great for the two, but Rush started attracting unwanted backstage problems and was deemed as having an attitude problem by a lot of the Superstars backstage.

It was reported that Rush even showed disrespect to Finn Balor when the later was trying to lend him some advice.

The heart of the matter

With the 24-year-old not being part of RAW anymore, many fans speculated about what the future would hold for him. While heading back to 205 Live would have been the most likely choice, it looks like WWE want to send Rush back to the roots.

PWI (via Cagesideseats.com) reported that Lio Rush is likely to be sent down to NXT.

While Rush stated that he not being used correctly and should be a babyface, it is possible WWE may be wanting to expirement with a new gimmick for him in NXT.

What's next?

Even though Lio Rush has become unpopular backstage, he is still very young and things could turn around for him soon.

