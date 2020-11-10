5 WWE Superstars who wanted to quit and who convinced them to stay 

The WWE world is a tough one, especially at present when many Superstars are being confronted by a reality that they aren't used to. Wrestling during a pandemic means that there's no audience, regular testing and many of their closest friends have to be masked around them.

It has become a reality that many stars have been able to adapt to since March, but it also hasn't been a year without its struggles. Whilst this is an extreme example of the situation, there are also other instances over the past few years that have forced many current and former WWE Superstars to question their place not just in the company but also in the business.

The following article looks at just five current and former WWE Superstars who were ready to quit but somehow there was someone who was there to convince them to stay.

#5 Former WWE star Rusev was convinced to stay by his wife Lana

Rusev was released from WWE alongside a number of other Superstars back in April when the company was forced to make wholesale changes to their roster following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star has since moved on to sign for AEW where he is now known as Miro and has since been able to share some personal stories from his time in WWE. As part of a recent appearance on the Talk Is Jericho podcast, Miro explained that he actually wanted to quit WWE back in 2017 but thankfully he always had his wife to talk to when he couldn't trust anyone else.

“Well, I did ask. About three years ago, I did ask. Because it was another situation where I was just unhappy. And I talked to one person, the next day that conversation was on the dirt sheets. It was really like who do you go to? Who do you turn to when you’re down, when you need advice, when you need someone to be like ‘hey man you’ll be okay.’ You have nobody because they’re all stooges. Somehow it always leaks out, you just don’t feel safe. If you don’t feel safe, you don’t know where to turn to then you are naked out there. Thank god I have my wife and she has me and when I’m distressed there’s that back and forth but at the end of the day you need somebody where you can be like ‘hey this is not okay, who can I talk to?’ There’s nobody.”

Lana has since remained part of WWE since her husband's departure and was recently added to the Women's Survivor Series team for RAW, although it's unknown if this is a position she will retain until the show.