5 WWE Superstars who went from long shots to legends

One of the great things about WWE is that it's a magical place where dreams can come true. Underdogs can become champions, and ugly ducklings can eventually turn out to be beautiful swans.

WWE's history is filled with names of blue chip performers who seem almost destined for greatness. Randy Orton, Kurt Angle and Brock Lesanar all come to mind as athletes who were 'can't-miss' prospects. Their talent was so obvious that even a blind man could see it.

But what about those performers who might have slipped through the cracks, if not for a break or some kind of lucky timing? What about the guys and girls who weren't supposed to make it, but they did anyway?

Here's a look at five WWE Superstars who went from long shots to legends:

#5 - The Miz

The former Real World star was sure to let everyone know that he had every intention of becoming the next great performer in sports entertainment. The only problem was... he was pretty annoying. He definitely stumbled in through the back door, as most guys with his wiseassed attitude when they have been hazed out of the business. SWIFTLY.

Viewed as basically the 'MTV Punk' when he tried out for WWE, almost no one gave him a chance to even make it to the roster. They figured he was just another spoiled kid who would wilt in the heat of the big time.

Alas, The Miz went on to prove everyone wrong, becoming a two-time Grand Slam winner and a surefire Hall of Famer when his career ends.

#4 - The Hardy Boyz wen from a tiny town in North Carolina to big time success in WWE

Cameron, North Carolina has a population of just under 400 people, but it has produced a wealth of pro wrestling talent. Most notably are the groundbreaking and innovative Hardy Brothers, who re-defined the term 'extreme' in WWE.

Starting out in the promotion when they were just teenagers, they started out doing jobs for more established talent. However, several veteran performers in the locker room, particularly Mick Foley, saw huge potential in the upstarts.

Matt and Jeff Hardy not only had a decorated run as a tag team, but they are both legends in their own right as singles stars. They also influenced a new generation of daredevils to test the limits of wrestling and reality.

#3 - Diamond Dallas Page

While DDP's time with WWE didn't QUITE go the way he was hoping it would, he still received a Hall of Fame induction in 2017.

Before that, he had merely been a gangly manager, with about as many accessories as a Star Wars action figure. It included a cigar, finger rings, weird sunglasses and Zubaz pants, among other items from off the discount rack. Let's just say that the early incarnation of Diamond Dallas Page looked just a tad bit tacky.

When he made the decision to become a wrestler, everyone scoffed. Already in his mid-30s, he stood very little chance of ever being a champion or getting significant TV time. As far as becoming a star? Forget about it.

A few years and three WCW World Title reigns later, and DDP proved the fans and Father Time wrong. Through sheer determination, he willed himself to conquer mountains that no one ever thought he could climb. And along the way, he made sure we all felt... the... BANG!

#2 - AJ Styles was supposed too be too small and roo Southern for WWE

AJ Styles emerged as a Georgia Bulldog when he made his debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble.

It was a long-awaited and highly-anticipated moment. A christening of sorts for the best performer in the world, finally making the jump to The Worldwide Leader in Sports Entertainment.

But it wasn't always that way.

While he was the face of TNA Wrestling, many critics and observers noted that Styles would never make it to WWE. While his ability was off the charts, there was no way that Vince McMahon would put the spotlight on a guy of that size. Or, give the microphone to someone with a syrupy, Southern drawl - no matter how "phenomenal" he was.

AJ Styles destroyed that theory when he became one of the promotion's prime-time players. He has already achieved legendary status and will someday step onto the stage on WrestleMania weekend to receive his Hall of Fame induction. All that after beating the odds and the naysayers.

#1 - Mick Foley

Perhaps the greatest underdog story in the history of professional wrestling, Mick Foley proved that sometimes nice guys do finish first. Even if they have to endure ridiculous amounts of pain to get there.

Foley, considered by many to be one of the toughest men to ever step into the squared circle, didn't look the part of a WWE Superstar. He didn't dress the part, either. This man with an egg-shaped body and very little athletic presence will surely never be a world champion, right?

Wrong. Foley's guts and testicular fortitude would endear him to the fans and to the most important fan of all, Vince McMahon. Foley's dedication and commitment to giving his everything, every night out, impressed the WWE Chairman.

Foley would go on to become a multi-time world champion, best-selling author, a household name and (of course) a GOD to many wrestling fans.

All of these names embody the spirit of WWE, in that they come from different backgrounds with different backstories.

But they all have one thing in common: They grabbed that mythical brass ring, no matter how far they had to reach out to get it. This kind of tenacity is one of the many factors that make professional wrestling such a great form of entertainment.

