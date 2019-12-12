5 WWE Superstars who accomplished the most in 2019

Despite having a great year, Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, Brock Lesnar won't be on our list

2019 is all but gone. WWE's pay-per-view calendar that began with the 2019 Royal Rumble is about to end with TLC this Sunday. Surpassing previous years, 2019 was as eventful as one could ever hope it to be, especially with the debut of AEW. In this article, however, our focus will be on WWE Superstars and their 2019 accomplishments.

By definition, some Superstars who had a great 2019 won't be included in this list, as it is reserved from those who went from a low point to a high over the course of the calendar year. 'The Man' Becky Lynch, who became the first-ever Double Women's Champion, won't be featured here. Neither will Ronda Rousey, despite main-eventing WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar, who started the year with the Universal Championship and will likely end 2019 with the WWE Championship will also not be included. Each of these Superstars remained steadily high throughout the year, but those featured on this list saw their stock rise exponentially.

This list only includes WWE wrestlers who began the year in a medicore to subpar position with the company, but saw their careers rise to new heights before the the year came to an end. Without any further ado, let's get to it.

Honorable mention: Everyone in NXT

NXT is no longer the developmental territory of WWE

Until recently (perhaps as recently as November 2019), NXT had been regarded as a developmental territory where prospective Superstars began their WWE run in order to hone their trade before making a move to the main roster (RAW or SmackDown). However, this all changed with the build-up and eventual conclusion of Survivor Series 2019.

WWE presented NXT as a genuine third brand, probably due to some pressure by competition from AEW on Wednesday nights. NXT superstars invaded RAW and SmackDown, looking dominant in the process.The Black & Gold brand even prevailed in the inter-promotional war at Survivor Series and things were never really even close.

Therefore, everyone on the NXT roster gets an honorable mention. At the beginning of the year, they were Superstars in the making, but now everyone on the NXT roster is on equal footing with the stars of RAW and SmackDown. In fact, the concept of 'main roster' now appears to be outdated, as the Black and Gold brand is no longer looking up to anyone.

