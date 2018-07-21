5 WWE Superstars who are cursed at SummerSlam

John Cena's SummerSlam win/loss record is surprising

With WWE SummerSlam 2018 on the horizon, we have been taking a look at numerous facts and figures about the August pay-per-view ahead of this year’s show in Brooklyn.

Earlier this week, we counted down the top 10 WWE Superstars who have picked up the most victories at the event, while we also took a trip down memory lane to recap how well Roman Reigns has performed at the annual extravaganza during his career.

Reigns’ SummerSlam record wasn’t as impressive as you might think, winning just twice in five appearances at the show, but he’s still done a lot better than many of his fellow WWE Superstars, including one Hall of Famer and three guaranteed future Hall of Famers.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at five performers who seem to be cursed every time they step foot in a WWE ring at one of the most anticipated ‘Big Four’ PPVs of the year.

#5 John Cena (5 wins, 9 losses)

John Cena lost six SummerSlam matches in a row between 2011 and 2016

John Cena boasts one of the most impressive records in WrestleMania history, winning 10 of his 14 matches at the event. SummerSlam, however, is a totally different story.

The 16-time world champion won three of his first four matches at the PPV, defeating Booker T, Chris Jericho and Randy Orton in the mid-00s and losing just once against Edge in 2006.

Since then, he has been defeated in SummerSlam matches against Orton, Batista, CM Punk x2, Daniel Bryan, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles, meaning he has lost eight of his last 10 encounters at “The Biggest Party of The Summer”.

The veteran’s only wins at the show in the last decade came when he led Team WWE to victory against The Nexus in 2010 and when he defeated Baron Corbin in the opening match of the night in 2017.

