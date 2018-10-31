×
5 WWE Superstars who are out of contract in early 2019

T Elliott
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
307   //    31 Oct 2018, 18:40 IST

AJ Style's current contract expires in 2019
AJ Style's current contract expires in 2019

Just like with any sports team, WWE superstars are signed to exclusive contracts, tying them exclusively to Vince McMahon's company. Unlike in sports, however, the WWE doesn't have any major competition and this means that most wrestlers will look to spend the majority of their careers with the clear number one wrestling promotion.

Other factors, however, can play a role in wrestlers leaving the WWE, such as the company wanting to rid themselves of the wrestler, salary issues and retirement. This list will count down all the big name wrestlers that are out of contract in 2019.

#5 Paige

The English wrestler was forced to retire in 2018 (Picture: USA Today)
The English wrestler was forced to retire in 2018 (Picture: USA Today)

Paige has had a tough 12 months. The WWE star had to deal with a public break up from Alberto El Patron and then aged just 25, the former champion had to retire from in-ring competition.

Paige is currently the on-screen manager of the SmackDown brand, however, it is unknown if she was handed this position for an extended run, or if it was just a temporary gig until her contract ran out. As one of the highest paid wrestlers on the women's roster, Paige's future in the WWE is currently in doubt





T Elliott
ANALYST
-
