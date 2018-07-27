WWE Rumor Mill: Top WWE Superstars' contract set to expire soon

What's the story?

In 2016, there was an exodus of sorts to the WWE from the Japanese promotion NJPW, when four of their best - AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, moved to the WWE.

Now, according to the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, the four Superstars' contracts will be expiring soon.

In case you didn't know...

AJ Styles was the first person of the four NJPW stars to make his debut on the main roster, at the 2016 Royal Rumble, followed by Gallows & Anderson later that year.

Nakamura, meanwhile, was drafted to NXT, and after a successful year in NXT, Nakamura was drafted to SmackDown Live in 2017. He won the 2018 Royal Rumble, setting up a dream match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

The Wrestling Observer report states that all four stars signed three-year contracts with WWE in 2016 which will expire in January 2019. NJPW are reportedly keen on bringing Nakamura back, and would love to have Gallows and Anderson too, as per the news report.

Earlier this year, AJ Styles commented on re-signing with the WWE and said that he would be interested in still working with the WWE: “I don’t see why not if I can do what I do. Like, if I can still be AJ Styles, then I would like to keep working in the WWE in a talent form. So as long as I can keep going, then I would like to keep working there.”

What's next?

It looks like Styles will most likely sign an extension and stay with the WWE, and in spite of NJPW's interest in Nakamura, it seems unlikely that he would leave the company so soon after joining and with the fan following that he has. Gallows & Anderson could be a different story though, as they haven't been in the tag team championship scene.

