5 WWE Superstars who are savage on social media

Thomas Lowson
30 May 2019

The Man Becky Lynch has been a tour de force on social media since becoming The Man last year.

Years ago, the relationship between a WWE Superstar and their fans was reserved only for what was shown on TV, the occasional Live event, and the even rarer Meet and Greet with the fans.

Over the past decade though, this has changed dramatically, as Superstars are now expected to keep a social media presence, allowing fans to see what a wrestler is doing outside of the squared circle.

Though most Superstars seem perfectly fine online, some are not afraid to flex their heel muscles, often berating fans online for the slightest of issues.

Here are five WWE Superstars who are completely savage on social media, as well as some tweets that got them in a whole lot of trouble.

#5 Rusev

Rusev has taken a shot at many WWE Superstars on social media, even referring to one as the 'Botch Master'.

As an incredible athlete with natural charisma, it is a wonder why the WWE Universe doesn't get to see Rusev on TV more often.

The silver lining to this stop-start booking though, is that fans get to experience the Bulgarian on social media, where he is particularly savage.

Last month, the former United States Champion sent out a tweet about a 'Botch Master' being unhappy, which many took as a jab at Sasha Banks.

After all, news of Banks reportedly threatening to quit the company at WrestleMania 35 had only just come to light, and the Boss has had her fair share of slip-ups in high profile matches.

Even if Rusev wasn't referring to Banks exactly, whichever mysterious Superstar the Super Athlete had in mind must have been fuming at this tweet by one of the masters of savagery in WWE today.

