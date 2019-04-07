5 WWE superstars who are wrestling on borrowed time

Tommaso Ciampa lost all his heat in an unfortunate manner

One of the biggest misconceptions that people have about wrestling is the physical toll that it takes on performers. While many assume that predetermined outcomes mean that they don't take much damage, the opposite is true.

The fact of the matter is that the bumps they take have a major toll on their bodies, both short-term and long term. While there's absolutely no doubt that WWE has done a much better job in terms of taking care of their performers medically over the last few years, we've seen multiple cases such as Edge, where they knew for a fact that their time in the ring was limited.

Unfortunately, there are a series of WWE superstars even now who continue to work through injuries. While not everyone on this list is wrestling with potential career-ending injuries, we have different reasons for stating why they're on borrowed time. Here are five such superstars. Some of them may surprise you.

#5. Sheamus

Sheamus has been around for a decade now and it's hard to believe that he's a veteran with such tenure. However, the years on the road have taken a severe toll on his body, and according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Sheamus suffers from spinal stenosis, the very same injury that ended the careers of Edge and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin. He said

He’s got spinal stenosis but a lot of guys have that. It’s not a good thing to have and it will affect him most-likely when he gets older in not so great ways.

This is likely the reason why he's been put in a tag team with Cesaro. It's meant to limit his time in the ring. The craziest part is that he doesn't show any signs of it, especially in his Celtic Warrior Workouts video series, where he constantly features other WWE superstars.

