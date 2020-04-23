Who deserves to be the last entrant in the MITB match?

After a successful WrestleMania event, WWE are now preparing for their upcoming pay-per-view, Money in the Bank. This event will feature the Men’s and Women’s matches for the MITB contract that will allow the winner to challenge for the World Titles in their respective categories.

Both matches will feature six Superstars each as they will battle it out to climb the ‘corporate ladder’ in order to reach the briefcase.

Sor far, WWE have confirmed four participants for the Men’s Money in the Bank match – Daniel Bryan, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews, and Rey Mysterio. The fifth participant will be the winner of a match between King Baron Corbin and Drew Gulak, which is scheduled to take place on Friday this week.

However, WWE have not yet announced the qualifying match to determine the final entrant in this match.

Naturally, it has led to a lot of speculation amidst the WWE fans, who are eager to find out about the last name that can be added to the match card of the upcoming PPV.

In this article, we will take a look at five WWE Superstars who could be the last entrant in this year’s Money in the Bank match. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Kofi Kingston

Kofi Kingston can add so much more to this match

Almost one year ago, Kofi Kingston defeated Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship and etched one of the best WrestleMania moments in our memory. Although his title run was decent, it met with an underwhelming conclusion after he was defeated by Brock Lesnar within a matter of a few seconds.

After losing his title, Kingston went back to the Tag Team division and has now been competing alongside Big E in the absence of Xavier Woods, who has been ruled out of in-ring action due to an injury he sustained.

Advertisement

It would be poetic if Kingston finds a way to win the MITB match this year and use it to become a World Champion in WWE once again. But that possibility seems too far-fetched. Moreover, he is now one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and it is highly unlikely for him to pursue Single’s competition, especially in the absence of Woods.

Having said that, Kingston is still one of the best options that WWE have when it comes to deciding the last entrant in this year’s MITB match. The New Day member is popular for his unmatched antiques and has delivered countless jaw-dropping moments in the past. He is one of those Superstar's who thrives amidst chaos and can steal the show without making anyone else look bad.

Therefore, even if Kingston has no chance of winning the MITB contract, he can still be included in the match to ensure the match will be entertaining, thanks to his daring maneuvers.