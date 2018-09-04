Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Superstars Who Can Help The Shield Fight Back Against The RAW Locker Room

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41.40K   //    04 Sep 2018, 20:03 IST

Could Triple H or Kurt Angle help the Shield?
Monday Night Raw ended with the heel team of Dolph Ziggler, Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre ambushing the Shield with the help of every heel in the Raw locker room. The sight of the 'Hounds of Justice' broken on the floor surrounded by all of the red brand's bad guys was truly something to behold!

Naturally, the Shield is going to fight back against the men that attacked them, otherwise they wouldn't be known as 'The Hounds of Justice' however, they may need some help if they are going to overcome the numbers game.

So, here are the 5 WWE Superstars who the Shield could call upon to give them a helping hand in the war to come!

#5. Finn Balor

Finn Balor could be a powerful ally for the Shield
We start with an obvious one. Finn Balor faced Braun Strowman on the main event and almost found himself on the receiving end of a Triple Powerbomb from Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre.

However, the Shield made a timely intervention in their police fan turning the heel trio's attention towards them and sparing Balor from having to be obliterated on the ringside floor by them.

So, it's only fair that Balor returns the favour and helps the Shield against the rest of the locker room. The three of them might struggle, but the four of them might have a glimmer of a chance. Especially if Balor calls upon the demon!

Daniel Wood
ANALYST
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
