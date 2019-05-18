5 WWE Superstars who can retire The Rock

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 446 // 18 May 2019, 03:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The most electrifying superstar in the history of this business!

The Rock, or known to the non-WWE fans as Dwayne Johnson, is one of the biggest names in WWE history. Being considered the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment, The Rock made his WWF debut as the company's first third-generation wrestler in 1996 under the ring name - Rocky Maivia.

He won his first WWF Championship in 1998 by defeating Mankind at that year's Survivor Series PPV. Currently, he is a ten-time World Champion, a five-time Tag Team Champion, and a two-time Intercontinental Champion. The Rock has also won the Royal Rumble match and has headlined WWE's biggest show of the year WrestleMania multiple times.

With him focusing more on his acting career, we hardly get to see The People's Champion appear on WWE TV. But even after many of the wrestlers of his era have retired from the sport, The Rock is yet to officially retire from WWE and pro-wrestling, which leaves us with the question - Who can potentially face The Rock in his last match and retire him?

In this article, let's take a look at the 5 WWE Superstars who can retire The Rock. Let me know in the comments section when you think Rocky will decide to hang up his boots.

#5 Roman Reigns

If The Rock has one match left, he would like it to be this one!

It is no secret that The Big Dog, Roman Reigns is the cousin of the most electrifying superstar in the history of WWE, The Rock. WWE themselves have acknowledged this when The Rock came out to celebrate Roman Reigns' 2015 Royal Rumble victory.

In his relatively short career, Roman possesses a resume that not many can compare to. He has participated in the main-event of WrestleMania 4 years in a row from 2015 to 2018, has had multiple World Title reigns and is already a grand-slam champion in WWE.

The Rock, on the other hand, is one of the most celebrated names in the business and was a huge part of the success of WWE's attitude era.

WWE recently revealed a list of 5 things that they would like to see at WrestleMania 36, and one of them was The Big Dog facing The People's Champ. Is WWE already planning this huge match for next year's WrestleMania?

1 / 3 NEXT