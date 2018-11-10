5 WWE Superstars who could be champions in 2019, and 5 who could be fired

Drew McIntyre and Kurt Angle

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are that of the writer himself and not of Sportskeeda.

As 2018 draws to a close, wrestling fans and critics alike can look back upon this year as one of the most controversial, exciting, and difficult to predict in the history of sports entertainment.

Wrestle Kingdom drew rave reviews and boasted the current favorite for Greatest Match of All Time -- Kenny Omega vs. Rainmaker Okada, for the International Wrestling Grand Prix heavyweight championship. Meanwhile, WrestleMania 34 fell largely flat, mainly due to the lackluster main event which saw Roman Reigns unsuccessfully bid for the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar's Universal title.

Chris Jericho threw his own wrestling themed cruise, which seems to be a huge hit. Cody and the Young Bucks made wrestling history when they produced and executed the biggest independent show of all time, All In.

WWE grew mired in controversy once more with the events leading up to Crown Jewel, and their top star is on the shelf indefinitely as he battles a recurrence of leukemia.

In short, it's been a wild year for wrestling. But what about next year? What will happen by the end of 2019? Surely, some wrestlers will rise....and others will fall.

Here are five WWE stars who might be champions by the end of 2019, and five who might be looking for work.

#1 Could be champion by the end of 2019: Drew McIntyre

Drew puts Angle in his own submission hold.

Drew McIntyre has one of the best comeback stories of all time in pro wrestling. Initially discovered by Vince McMahon at a golfing tournament in his native Scotland, Drew McIntyre was hand-picked to be a future WWE world champion someday. In fact, Vince McMahon himself even got in the ring with Drew on his debut and said as much.

Once in the WWE, however, Drew floundered despite a strong push and victories over veterans like Matt Hardy. McIntyre ended up enrolled in the comedy act 3MB, playing third banana to Heath Slater and air guitaring his way into ignominy.

After McIntyre was fired, most believed his career would take years to recover, if it ever would. However, a strong run in the indies, a constant dedication to improving his craft, and a successful run in TNA/Impact all paved the way for his return to WWE.

Why he might be a champion before the end of 2019: Drew has the size, the charisma, and the look to be a champion. His ring skills have come a long way, and he definitely plays his character better now. And let's not forget Vince's prophecy.

1 / 10 NEXT