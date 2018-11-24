5 WWE Superstars who could end up signing with All Elite Wrestling

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.69K // 24 Nov 2018, 22:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The trademark filled for AEW All out is eerily similar to the poster of 'ALL IN'

One of the biggest wrestling newsbreaks of this week has been the news of a new company filling various trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. This said company is named ' All Elite Wrestling, LLC' whose address has been traced to TIA Bank Field Arena, which is the home stadium of the NFL team, Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jacksonville Jaguars are owned by the Khan family and its patriarch, Pakistani-American Business magnate Shahid Khan. Apart from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Khan family also owns the Premier League Club, Fulham FC.

This ties with a previous report by various media outlets that the Tony Khan (Shahid Khan's son) was starting a new wrestling promotion along with Chris Jericho and Jim Ross with AXS TV reportedly broadcasting the said company's TV programming. AXS TV was quick to deny it's involvement in the said project and the same was echoed by both Jericho and Ross when they were enquired about it.

The trademark filled by All Elite Wrestling, LLC include 'AEW Double or Nothing', 'Double or Nothing', 'AEW All Out', 'All Out', and 'Tuesday Night Dynamite'. If one takes a closer look at all the names, the words ' Elite' in AEW and ' Double for Nothing' seems to suggest that it is potentially the brainchild of Cody and The Young Bucks. Cody has been teasing a transition to an executive role in the business ever since the huge success of 'ALL IN'.

Add to that the fact that he is currently a free agent and the Bucks contract expiring later this year and it becomes quite clear that the Grandson of a Plumber and The Bucks are planning on mounting the biggest competitor to the WWE in North America in almost two decades. Whether or not this finally materializes, one can't help but salute the guts and conviction of Cody and The Bucks and with the Khan family's involvement, 2019 is going to quite a year for wrestling fans.

As per reports, two WWE Superstars have also contacted by AEW and they have reportedly shown interest in signing with the new promotion. Here are 5 WWE Superstars who we think could potentially sign with AEW if this project eventually comes to fruition:

#5 Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode isn't Glorious, no more

A two-decade veteran of the wrestling business, Bobby Roode's WWE Carrer has seen the highest of ups and the lowest of lows. The Glorious One had a strong showing in NXT where he was the brand's top heel and had a great run with the NXT Championship putting on great matches against the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Hideo Itami, Kassius Ohno, and Drew McIntyre. But, Roode's main roster run has been nothing but a trainwreck.

To begin with, Roode was presented as a Babyface on the main roster after having a fantastic run as a heel champion in NXT. He was then put in a mediocre feud with Dolph Ziggler which one cared about. By the time, Roode won the United States Championship, people had already stopped caring about the Glorious One. Roode is currently part of a tag team with Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW where he could end up winning the RAW Tag Team Championship but we don't foresee a future World Championship for Roode.

This is sad because everyone predicted Roode to be a future World Champion, given his experience and talent. Roode will never become a top star in the company and it is in his best interest to leave the company as soon as possible. AEW might just be the place where Roode needs to go. Roode has been a world champion in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling and has carried the entire company on his shoulder for almost a year. There is no reason why he can't do it again, w just don't see it happening in the WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT