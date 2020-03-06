5 WWE Superstars who could leave in 2020

Rusev and EC3

After the WrestleMania season ends, we are going to see many changes in the WWE roster. This week, Matt Hardy's contract expired. He's a free agent now, and he's likely to end up joining All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and declare himself to be The Dark Order's leader.

However, he probably won't be the only wrestler to join another company. Several Superstars are still tied up with WWE because of their contracts. But some have made up their minds to leave the company once the time comes.

WWE is trying their best to keep their talents happy, even increasing their paycheck, but as we know, not everybody works for money. Jon Moxley, for instance, left WWE despite receiving a lucrative contract offer from Vince McMahon. With that in mind, here are 5 WWE Superstars who could leave in 2020.

#1 Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder

Back when we were in our 3rd faction 😂 https://t.co/8RXKybrX9Q — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) February 24, 2020

The Revival asked for their WWE release last year. The company rejected their request and since then, they have offered them several contracts offers all of which The Revival refused to accept. As per the latest reports, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder are rumored to leave WWE once their contract expires. They have already teased their departure several times, and it wouldn’t come as a surprise if they leave.

The Revival has stated it clearly that they aren’t in WWE for money but they care more about creative freedom. Perhaps, they’ll join All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks allow wrestlers a lot more creative freedom.

As per Dave Meltzer, the reason why The Revival isn't in the Elimination Chamber match is that they are leaving WWE, and it's why the company has kept them away from the title scene.

