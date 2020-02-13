WWE RAW Superstar says he is frustrated

Cedric in action on RAW, back when he was being featured prominently on the Red brand

RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander recently posted a tweet on his official Twitter handle and hinted that he is frustrated with his current position in WWE.

Alexander wrote, "Frustrated is an understatement", and the tweet is currently pinned to the top of his Twitter timeline. Check it out below:

Frustrated is an understatement — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 12, 2020

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, journalist Dave Meltzer reported that WWE has no plans for Alexander.

In addition to this report, Paul Davis of WrestlingNewsCo stated that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has given up on the former Cruiserweight Champion. He also added that there's no backstage heat between the boss and Alexander, and it's just that Mr. McMahon doesn't see anything special in him.

Back in 2019, Paul Heyman reportedly tried to push Alexander and he was briefly involved in a feud against Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon, with The Big Dog Roman Reigns in the mix as well.

Alexander lost to main roster newcomer Angel Garza on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. His last match on RAW before this loss was way back in December, which saw him being put down by Bobby Lashley.

