×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 WWE Superstars who could replace Alexa Bliss at Money In The Bank 2019

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.13K   //    16 May 2019, 23:19 IST

Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared by WWE
Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared by WWE

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will not be able to compete in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match on Sunday, May 19.

A short statement on WWE’s official website reads:

“Alexa Bliss is not medically cleared to compete at WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday, and has been removed from the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A suitable replacement for Alexa will be announced.”

The 2018 Money In The Bank winner was viewed by many people as one of the favourites to emerge with the MITB contract in the 2019 match, especially after she received help from an unlikely ally, Nikki Cross, to pose with the briefcase on the latest episode of Raw.

However, the match will now be contested by Dana Brooke, Naomi, Natalya, Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon and Mandy Rose, with the eighth person in the match set to be revealed at a later date.

With so many women currently on the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters, let’s take a look at five of the most realistic contenders who could step in and replace Bliss on Sunday.

#5 Lacey Evans

Whether you like or loathe her WWE character, can any woman besides Charlotte Flair create as much heel heat as Lacey Evans right now? No, nobody can.

“The Lady of WWE” will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship in one of the most anticipated matches of the night at Money In The Bank.

Advertisement

Lynch has repeatedly mentioned in the build-up to their match how Evans has bragged about playing politics and currying favours in order to make it to the top in WWE, which means her character is perfectly suited to being handed an opportunity, much like Flair, in the MITB ladder match.

If this does happen, Evans would likely have to lose to Lynch earlier in the night and then return later in the show to win the ladder match. That would then enable her to cash in on Lynch during/after her match against Flair to become the new Raw Women's champion.

Would this be a popular booking decision? Probably not, but it would allow “Becky 2 Belts” to look strong, despite losing one of her titles, and Evans would immediately be catapulted to stardom.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Alexa Bliss Nikki Cross
Advertisement
WWE Money in the Bank: 3 winners who cashed in on the same night 
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Superstars who should not win their respective matches at the PPV
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019 Predictions: Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who could return at Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 records that could be made 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar pulled from Money In The Bank Ladder Match due to injury
RELATED STORY
5 WWE women who could realistically win the 2019 Money In The Bank match
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Becky Lynch lose her Raw Women's Championship at the PPV
RELATED STORY
4 Predictions for WWE Money in the Bank 2019
RELATED STORY
Money in the Bank 2019: 5 Surprises that WWE  may have in store for us at the PPV
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us