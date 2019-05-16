5 WWE Superstars who could replace Alexa Bliss at Money In The Bank 2019

Alexa Bliss has not been medically cleared by WWE

WWE has announced that Alexa Bliss will not be able to compete in the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match on Sunday, May 19.

A short statement on WWE’s official website reads:

“Alexa Bliss is not medically cleared to compete at WWE Money in the Bank this Sunday, and has been removed from the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. A suitable replacement for Alexa will be announced.”

The 2018 Money In The Bank winner was viewed by many people as one of the favourites to emerge with the MITB contract in the 2019 match, especially after she received help from an unlikely ally, Nikki Cross, to pose with the briefcase on the latest episode of Raw.

However, the match will now be contested by Dana Brooke, Naomi, Natalya, Bayley, Carmella, Ember Moon and Mandy Rose, with the eighth person in the match set to be revealed at a later date.

With so many women currently on the Raw and SmackDown Live rosters, let’s take a look at five of the most realistic contenders who could step in and replace Bliss on Sunday.

#5 Lacey Evans

Whether you like or loathe her WWE character, can any woman besides Charlotte Flair create as much heel heat as Lacey Evans right now? No, nobody can.

“The Lady of WWE” will challenge Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship in one of the most anticipated matches of the night at Money In The Bank.

Lynch has repeatedly mentioned in the build-up to their match how Evans has bragged about playing politics and currying favours in order to make it to the top in WWE, which means her character is perfectly suited to being handed an opportunity, much like Flair, in the MITB ladder match.

If this does happen, Evans would likely have to lose to Lynch earlier in the night and then return later in the show to win the ladder match. That would then enable her to cash in on Lynch during/after her match against Flair to become the new Raw Women's champion.

Would this be a popular booking decision? Probably not, but it would allow “Becky 2 Belts” to look strong, despite losing one of her titles, and Evans would immediately be catapulted to stardom.

