5 WWE Superstars who could replace Roman Reigns as the top guy

Aarti Sharma
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
25 Oct 2018, 21:51 IST

He is no longer the Universal Champion

If I say that this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw was shocking, I wouldn’t be wrong.

Roman Reigns shocked the entire WWE Universe by revealing his 11-year old battle with leukemia, for which he had to relinquish the Universal Championship.

We never saw the WWE Universe supporting Roman Reigns, but after listening to his statement, no one would ever think to boo him again. He will be missing some months (or maybe years) of his WWE career, before he gets back to the ring. 

We all know that Reigns was the top guy of the company in every way, but now he is gone, who will take his spot?

The WWE roster is big, and without even thinking they could quickly pick one of the performers to invest their money on. However, they have to rectify some things before making the final decision.

Lets take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who could become The Big Dog in the WWE.

#5 Seth Rollins

He is a multi-talented WWE wrestler

Seth Rollins - the former member of The Shield is undoubtedly one of the most talented WWE Superstars at the moment.

We can argue the fact that he does not look a threat like Reigns, but he can easily match him in other ways.

Whether it is his mic skills or in-ring performance, Rollins always finds a way to top the list. He has had many excellent matches in the company, and this is why he deserves to be the new face of the company.

Talking about the WWE Universe, Rollins is no stranger to them. Everyone is a fan of him, and this gives the WWE one more reason to consider making him the top guy.

He is a multi-talented WWE wrestler. He once played a villain’s role, and is now getting cheers from the fans as a face.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Daniel Bryan Seth Rollins
