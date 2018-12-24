5 WWE Superstars who could retire in 2019

The RAW Women's Champion may hang up her boots next year.

There's an old saying: All good things must come to an end. This is just as true in WWE, as the fans have had to say goodbye to plenty of stars who have hung up the boots for one reason or another.

Whether it was Edge in 2011, Sting in 2016, or Paige just last year, the WWE Universe have sadly had to say goodbye to many fan favourites across the year.

In 2019, sadly, don't expect this to change, with the WWE having plenty of stars who will for one reason or another, whether it be injuries piling up, or just feeling finished, will say their goodbyes to in-ring competition, though will probably stay with the company in some kind of capacity.

Here are five WWE Superstars who will walk away from the ring in 2019.

#5. Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan's career may already be over.

Possibly the most unfortunate inclusion on this list, it seems that Jason Jordan's days in the ring are behind him. Debuting in NXT, Jordan was the tag partner of Chad Gable, with the pair capturing the NXT, and later the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, before splitting when Jordan moved to RAW.

Being revealed as Kurt Angle's son, Jordan seemed to be on the verge of a push, before going down with an injury in February. Now, nearly a year on, Jordan is yet to return to the ring, and in September transitioned to a backstage producer role.

Whilst there is a possibility of a return, it seems that Jordan's days in the ring are already behind him, and expect the company to make this publicly known at some point in 2019. A sad end to the career of one of WWE's most athletic stars in recent years.

