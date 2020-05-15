5 WWE Superstars who crossed all limits

Two extremely brutal moments on WWE TV

Professional wrestling, although heavily scripted, is one of the most dangerous sports out there. WWE Superstars and wrestlers from other organizations put their bodies on the line regularly, and some even end up suffering career-threatening injuries.

To enhance the drama on weekly TV, Superstars engage in over the top segments on some occasions, with some of those being too violent for the tastes of the average viewer. Over the past several decades, WWE has consistently produced thousands of matches for the WWE Universe's viewing pleasure. A good chunk of these matches have been forgotten, while a select few have gone down in history as some of the greatest bouts ever. There have been a bunch of contests, that will always be remembered for one or both participants going too far while laying down punishment on each other. Let's take a look at five such instances.

#5 Seth Rollins goes berserk

Seth Rollins

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, Becky Lynch announced that she is pregnant, and vacated her WWE RAW Women's title. Later in the night, Seth Rollins confronted Rey Mysterio during a backstage interview, and the latter congratulated Rollins for Becky's pregnancy. Rollins didn't seem thrilled though.

Rollins loses his mind on WWE RAW:

Rollins and Murphy later faced Mysterio and Aleister Black in tag team action. The Monday Night Messiah seemed completely distraught and showed no emotion on his face. Things turned ugly soon, as Rollins launched a brutal attack on Mysterio. He proceeded to force Mysterio's head on one of the pointed ends of the steel steps that are placed on one corner of the ring, resulting in excessive bleeding from one eye. The disturbing visual was too much for many viewers who were watching the action unfold on their TVs. Rollins later approached Rey in a backstage setting and seemed apologetic for his actions. This led to Black losing his cool and attacking Murphy until the officials separated the duo.