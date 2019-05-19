5 WWE superstars who desperately need to win at Money in the Bank 2019

The Miz & Roman Reigns both have huge matches at MITB

We're less than 24 hours away from WWE Money in the Bank and it's a pivotal first stop after WrestleMania season. The product, particularly the red brand, hasn't been the strongest, but that isn't to say that the match card in itself isn't solid.

The card this year is undoubtedly better than that of the last two years and with the right people winning, it can be considered one of the best PPVs in years. However, the truth is that there are multiple superstars who shouldn't just win - they need the win.

Their momentum heading into the rest of 2019 is vital and if the trigger isn't pulled on them, they could lose a lot of steam. The good part about the WWE Money in the Bank 2019 PPV card is that there are several matches which hold a lot of importance and it won't be another PPV without consequence.

Here are five superstars who need the win at WWE Money in the Bank

#5. Bayley

Bayley can have a career resurggence at MITB

Bayley went to SmackDown Live as a part of the Superstar Shake-Up and it really hasn't been all that bad a start for The Hugger. With two years of being underutilized, she finds herself in a new playing field on SmackDown Live.

More than anything, we finally began to see some character development from her, though she's yet to get justified screentime. Whatever it is, Bayley is undoubtedly ready to get herself back into title contention and her match against Becky Lynch proved that.

She was always looked at in NXT as the next great Women's Champion. While Mandy Rose may be the favourite to win, Bayley winning the MITB briefcase would be a huge career rejuvination.

