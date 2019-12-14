5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at TLC 2019

Roman Reigns

This Sunday, WWE fans will witness the final PPV of the year as the company gets into the festive spirit courtesy of some tables, ladders, and chairs. It's TLC 2019 and it's going to be a big one.

Interestingly enough, WWE hasn't exactly been in a rush to confirm matches on the card, leaving it till the last minute to make more announcements. In fact, as of this writing, no singles titles will be on the line at TLC - the first for a PPV in a very long time.

It's certainly an interesting decision and the company had all but three weeks' worth of programming to build to the PPV, which is not exactly an easy job. Even then, the hottest feud in the company at the moment - Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens won't even be on the card!

That likely has to do with WWE wanting to build to a more important stage for the match, but either way, it looks as though it's going to be an interesting PPV. Without dragging it on much further, let's take a look at five Superstars who desperately need to win at WWE TLC 2019.

#5. Aleister Black

Aleister Black has got the fight he wanted

Aleister Black hasn't had the best year. He started by partnering up with Ricochet but post-WrestleMania, was largely forgotten on SmackDown Live. He was drafted to RAW in October this year and seems to finally be coming out of the creative shell.

He's set to take on Buddy Murphy in what has been a quickly-built feud, and it could end up being the match that steals the show. We fully expect Black to win and he needs it more than most Superstars on the show, certainly more than the Australian Superstar Buddy Murphy.

