5 WWE Superstars who ended great careers with a botched move

A botched move ended these wrestlers' careers

Wrestling isn’t an easy job. It may look easy but that's far from the reality.

I know that everything in pro wrestling is scripted, but still, it's always risky to put your body on the line every day.

Some wrestlers have even lost their lives while competing in the ring and you still think it is an easy job? In WWE, Superstars do everything carefully. They try their best not to hurt their opponents, but some times, things go wrong.

Some wrestlers have botched their move in the ring that caused a lot to real damage their opponent. In this article, we will look at 5 WWE Superstars who ended careers by messing up a move.

#5. Sasha Banks (Paige)

Sasha Banks botched a kick

Sasha Banks has experienced a lot in recent times, however, ever since winning the Women's Tag Team Championships, The Boss is enjoying her time in the WWE.

But in 2017, WWE fans criticized her for botching a move which ended Paige’s career. The Anti-Diva had just returned to the ring after dealing with some personal issues in her life. During WWE’s holiday tour, Paige’s Absolution fought against Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bailey.

The match was running smoothly, and then the tragedy happened. Paige was standing by ringside when Banks dropped a kick to her back. At first, everything seemed normal until the referee stopped the match by putting up the 'X' mark.

Her neck had already been damaged before the match, and this simple kick only made things worse. Sasha got a lot of backlash from the fans for something that happened accidentally. Paige is now retired, and it seems like it was this injury that may never let her return to the ring again.

