5 WWE Superstars who fought against their own blood brothers

Emmanuel Ayamga FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 31, 2019

Dec 31, 2019 IST SHARE

Chronicling 5 WWE superstars who fought against their own brothers

Over the years, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been known for creating intriguing subplots for its wrestlers. While the scripts have often featured the perennial villains and protagonists, there have been occasions when related wrestlers have also made the headlines.

There are some successful brother combinations that we can look into. On many occasions, we have seen siblings form tag teams and go on to achieve great things in WWE. But, other times, we’ve also seen them engage in some memorable feuds.

WWE loves to put a show and what better way to do that than to pit two brothers against each other? The fans may not always approve of that, but such plots almost always end up being intriguing and endearing.

Indeed, brother combinations have made their marks in the WWE, some who won tag team titles together and also fought against each other in the course of their careers.

We take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who fought against their brothers:

#5 Cody Rhodes and Goldust

Cody Rhodes Goldust fought each other after falling out in 2015

Former WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes and Goldust built up a mild rivalry by having a go at each other sometime back. The duo had a chequered history in the WWE, becoming tag team partners and at some point, adversaries.

Cody Rhodes and Goldust are both the sons of late American Dream Dusty Rhodes, who once managed them. The half-brothers have also previously been pitted against each other in the WWE's subplots. In 2015, the two became tag team partners but it all fell apart after they lost in a match against The New Day.

They blamed each other for the loss and eventually had to settle matters in the ring. At Fastlane, Goldust defeated Cody Rhodes in a singles contest, albeit via a roll-up. The brothers have since faced off several times in both singles and tag team contests.

1 / 5 NEXT