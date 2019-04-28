5 WWE Superstars who fought and beat cancer

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 528 // 28 Apr 2019, 11:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both Bret Hart and Roman Reigns have overcome different forms of cancer.

Cancer.

It's a scary thing and something that will, unfortunately, affect everyone.

Even if you're not been diagnosed with the disease yourself, you'll probably know someone who is.

And though WWE Superstars are often showcased to be the toughest men and women around, even they aren't immune from cancer.

And though some Superstars have sadly fallen to the big C, there have been those able to beat it.

These WWE Superstars were able to fight the deadly disease, and through a mix of medical work and sheer grit, were able to overcome.

Here are five WWE Superstars who fought, and were able to beat the big C.

#5 Zack Ryder

Ryder revealed his childhood diagnosis after winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 32 in 2016.

One half of the reigning RAW Tag Team Champions, Zack Ryder's road to the gold has been a long one.

Advertisement

For years, Ryder was seen as nothing more than a jobber, and though he would get the occasional push, these wouldn't last long.

But back in high school, Ryder faced off against a foe worse than the Revival or Kane, when he was diagnosed with cancer.

After a tumour was found in his foot, more tumours were found in his lungs, forcing the Woo Woo Woo star to undergo chemotherapy and various surgeries.

Speaking on Primetime with Sean Mooney, Ryder revealed what kept him motivated during such a difficult time.

"It sounds so cliche; but, the only light at the end of the tunnel was I gotta survive this, I gotta make it through this, I gotta get to WWE."

Doing just that, Zack is now one of the longest tenuring stars on the roster, having held the Intercontinental, U.S. and Tag Team titles.

1 / 5 NEXT