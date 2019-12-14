5 WWE Superstars who had a disappointing 2019

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2019, 03:30 IST SHARE

Hopefully, 2020 is better for them.

With 2019 coming to an end, wrestling fans can take a look back at the year that was and recall some of the greatest moments that happened in WWE. WrestleMania 35 springs to mind, with KofiMania running wild and the first-ever women's main event in 'Mania history. There was the rise of The Fiend along with a litany of excellent matches featuring the likes of Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, and even King Corbin.

However, with all the good in 2019, some WWE Superstars did not have a great year. Whether it was due to bad luck with injuries or stop-start booking, among other things, 2019 was not good to them. These Superstars are by no means bad performers, they just happened to fall short of what they would have hoped for over the year. Luckily for them though, the only way in 2020 is up.

Here are five WWE Superstars who had a disappointing 2019. Hopefully, they can turn their fortunes around soon.

#5 Aleister Black

Hopefully, this stops now.

The year started off fine for Aleister Black, who was still challenging for the NXT Championship, but in February he was abruptly called up to the main roster alongside Ricochet, Tommaso Ciampa, and Johnny Gargano.

Black was paired with Ricochet and the two challenged every Tag Team Champion throughout WrestleMania week, but it was after WrestleMania when things became a little weird. Separated from Ricochet, Black did not wrestle for months. Instead, he sat in a dark room waiting for somebody to pick a fight with him.

It was frustrating to see the same thing repeated for months on end. Aside from a match against Cesaro at Extreme Rules, the former NXT Champion was largely confined to that dark room. Only recently has he begun venturing out and wrestling matches on a regular basis. Black is now currently scheduled to face Buddy Murphy at TLC in a match that could possibly steal the show.

Hopefully, this concludes a difficult first leg of Aleister Black's main roster career and he can sink his teeth into a storyline as we head into 2020.

1 / 5 NEXT