5 WWE Superstars who have defeated Brock Lesnar clean: Where are they now?

These five megastars have scored clean pins/submissions over Brock Lesnar

The list includes some of the biggest names in WWE history.

Abhilash Mendhe

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is possibly the biggest draw in all of pro-wrestling at the moment. WWE has done an incredible job of keeping Lesnar fresh over the years by only using him on special occasions. Defeating Lesnar is regarded as one of the biggest feats a Superstar could ever achieve. What's more, cleanly defeating The Beast is something a handful of wrestlers have managed to do.

In the following list, we'll take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who have defeated Lesnar clean.

Note: The list won't feature matches where Superstars defeated Lesnar using outside weapons (even though the match rules allowed the use of weapons), due to interference, or in a Handicap match. The article will consider the Superstars who have defeated Lesnar clean and scored pins/submissions on The Beast without the use of any outside entity.

#5 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre

Around 6 years ago, no one would have imagined in their wildest dreams that Drew McIntyre would defeat Brock Lesnar someday, in clean fashion. The Scottish Psychopath was once an enhancement talent in WWE and left the company in 2014. He came back three years later, after improving himself in all aspects.

The 2020 Royal Rumble match saw McIntyre eliminating Lesnar seconds after making his way to the ring, to a loud pop. Later, McIntyre threw Roman Reigns out to become the Royal Rumble winner and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 36's main event.

At The Show of Shows, it took four devastating Claymore Kicks for McIntyre to put Lesnar down, but he finally managed to pin The Beast cleanly. McIntyre has become the WWE Champion for the first time in his career following his win over Brock Lesnar, and it would be interesting to see how long he manages to keep the belt on his shoulders, now that several Superstars are gunning for him.

