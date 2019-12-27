5 WWE Superstars who have defeated Roman Reigns more than once

Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins has got the better of his Shield brother on more than one occasion

The decade is about culminate and the wrestling community has witnessed a host of modifications in WWE during the last 10 years. John Cena was the face of the company in 2010, but since the 16-time WWE Champion embraced the greener pastures of Hollywood, the Creative team groomed Roman Reigns to succeed the Leader of Cenation.

The Big Dog 'carried' the company on his shoulders for the better half of the decade. Reigns established himself as one of the biggest Superstars of the business and his victories over The Undertaker, John Cena, Triple H and Brock Lesnar signify the aforementioned statement.

The Grand Slam champion has eaten very few pinfalls in his seven year long career. This shows how much WWE have protected him over the years. However, there are a few Superstars who have a stellar record versus Roman Reigns in singles matches and here are the 5 Superstars who have defeated him more than once.

(Note - This list only considers victories in televised one-on-one matches)

#5 King Corbin

King Corbin defeated Roman Reigns in two different continents

The inspiration for this article has come from King Corbin's recent dominance over Roman Reigns. The Big Dog has been a bitter rival of the former United States Champion and the Creative team booked them in a rivalry after the WWE Draft 2019.

Corbin interfered in the Intercontinental Championship match between Reigns and Shinsuke Nakamura to kick off the feud. The two Superstars have met each other four times in a singles match during this rivalry. Surprisingly, the ever-dominant Roman Reigns has only won the two dark matches, while Corbin has emerged victorious in the televised encounters.

His first win came on a UK Special SmackDown episode on 8th November 2019. Next, he defeated his enemy in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match on the pay-per-view with the same name (TLC).

