5 WWE Superstars who have risen since SummerSlam and 5 who have fallen

Greg Bush
Top 5 / Top 10
5.70K   //    09 Aug 2018, 12:01 IST

From Summerslam 2017-Summerslam 2018, how does the roster look now?

A lot has changed in the WWE over the course of the past year. Jinder Mahal was the WWE Champion, Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady were still with the company, and Brock Lesnar was dominating Monday Night Raw. (Okay, maybe not that much has changed...)

Quite a lot can change in a year, especially the rankings of WWE Superstars. Since Summerslam 2017, we've seen new tag teams formed, new stars come up from NXT, and former champions fall from grace.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Today, we're going to go through the top five WWE superstars who have risen through the ranks of the company, and five who have fallen into near obscurity.

#5 Rusev-Risen

Every day is Rusev Day!!!

The Bulgarian Brute may not have earned a title since Summerslam last year, but Rusev has certainly become even more of a fan favourite since then. Rusev Day chants dominate almost every event held by the WWE, and his hype man Aiden English gets a decent bit of love from the crowd as well.

Rusev has failed to capture any gold in the past year, but he's been involved in high calibre matches, even challenging for the United States Championship and WWE Championship on multiple occasions. He also found himself standing across the ring from the Undertaker earlier this year when he took the Deadman on in a casket match at the Greatest Royal Rumble.

While no one is exactly sure where Rusev will go from here, and with Rusev Day seemingly falling apart at the seems, times are looking tough for him. But he's come a long way from his ten-second loss to Randy Orton at last year's Summerslam.

Greg is an avid sports fan and has been with Sportskeeda for over a year now. While Greg mainly focuses on WWE's Cruiserweight division, he has followed professional wrestling since he was a child. Greg is a member of the Under The Ring Podcast, where he and four others go over the weekly news and rumors. Discussions can get heated and very opinionated. If you would like to keep up with him outside of Sportskeeda, you can follow him @Undertheringpod on Twitter.
