5 WWE Superstars who John Cena shouldn't face at WrestleMania 36

The last time we saw John Cena

It was announced that John Cena will be returning to SmackDown after WWE Super ShowDown, which will mark his return to WWE TV after over 6 months and his return to SmackDown after over a year away.

John Cena has been increasingly absent from WWE programming and since absence makes the heart grow fonder, he's long lost his "polarizing" status and has become a beloved fan-favorite. Moreover, Cena's impact on WWE television has declined and he has been aware of the inevitable transition as well, famously saying that his time was up and someone else's time is "now".

His last appearance was at WrestleMania 35 when he returned as the Doctor of Thuganomics to confront Elias, and the belief is that his upcoming return could have major WrestleMania implications. Having Cena at WrestleMania 35 would be a massive boost to the card and a massive boost to the superstar facing him.

However, there are a few superstars WWE should avoid making him face, and here are five of them:

#5 Goldberg

Goldberg

Goldberg is a big name who John Cena has never crossed paths with. It's not particularly surprising given that Goldberg's departure in WWE was the time when Cena began to rise to the top, while his return run from 2016 has seen him face other opponents such as Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and The Undertaker.

Goldberg appears to be on the kind of deal where he has appearances at events in Saudi Arabia and it works out well since it's a big payday and it's a stage where legends are more welcome than they normally are these days.

John Cena vs Goldberg is not an exciting match-up in 2020 and we hope that there are no plans for it, even if it's just to have a "dream match".

