5 WWE Superstars who need to turn babyface right now

With WWE undergoing a massive change at the Executive and creative levels, and with the brand split seemingly coming to an end as new faces continue to appear on Raw and Smackdown, now would be a good time to give established talents a big creative shake-up.

Over the course of the next several months, as Smackdown Live approaches its debut on FOX, fresh faces are going to be a key factor in attracting a new audience for the blue brand, and there are several heels right now that have the potential to become even bigger stars if WWE pulls the trigger on a babyface turn.

With the above in mind, let's take a look at 5 current WWE Superstars who need to turn babyface right now.

#5 Cesaro

There was a time when Cesaro was well on his way to becoming one of WWE's top babyfaces, when the Swiss Cyborg, known then as the Swiss Superman, wowed audiences with his incredible strength and his mastering of The Swing.

Despite lacking great mic skills, Cesaro was able to get over huge with fans as a great in-ring talent who possessed a solid look and hard-hitting, phenomenal wrestling ability.

For whatever reason, WWE decided to pull the plug on a possible main event run for Cesaro as a babyface, and even curtailed his brief time paired with Paul Heyman. Instead, the company decided to pair him up with Sheamus, and despite initial concern that the team would not work, they went on to achieve tremendous success in the tag team division.

However, with his heel run alongside Sheamus behind him, now is the time to allow Cesaro to reclaim his spot in WWE as a babyface, and reach the potential that is still left in the former Tag Team Champion.

