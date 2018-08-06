5 WWE Superstars who never got a match for the title they never lost

Not the only person to never get a rematch for the title he never lost

Some wrestlers give their all to the fans. For their abilities, they also get rewarded. Rewards are in the form of Championships.

But some wrestlers are not that lucky. They get injured and have to relinquish their titles and do not get a rematch for that title again and get lost in the shuffle. We still see the examples of some wrestlers to till date haven't got a rematch for the title they never lost. Let us talk about five wrestlers who never got a rematch for their respective unlost titles:

#5 Daniel Bryan- WWE Intercontinental Championship

Daniel Bryan won the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31

While the fans weren't happy about their hero didn't win the Royal Rumble 2015 after his return to his professional love after eight months(was won by Roman Reigns-start of the heat towards him) and again losing to Roman Reigns for the right to face Brock Lesnar(again a dream match fans are waiting for).

But thanks to Vince, Bryan was inserted in a ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship. The match consisted of Bad News Barrett(Champion), Dolph Ziggler, Stardust, Dean Ambrose, Luke Harper and R-Truth.

The match was won by Daniel Bryan which again felt like last year's WrestleMania as everyone was chanting 'Yes!' with the leader of Yes! Movement.

However, the celebrations didn't last long as he was forced to relinquish the title due to his injury and was later forced to retire before Elimination Chamber(later won by Ryback at the same event). And now, after three years Bryan was cleared to wrestle again, but still hasn't got the rightful rematch for the title he never lost.

