5 WWE Superstars who paid huge fines in 2019 under a storyline

Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch

WWE has a very strict set of rules that apply to each and every single one of their talent. When a Superstar breaks a rule, they are forced to pay for it. They are either fined or they get suspended from the company.

This year, many Superstars have done things that were not tolerated by WWE officials and as punishment, they had to pay a fine.

In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who were fined in 2019 and the reasons why.

Note: We will only talk about incidents that were scripted and the fines were a part of storyline.

#5 Ronda Rousey

The Rowdy One showing her ruthless agression

Ronda Rousey, after a year of her debut, achieved more than what many WWE Superstars would only dream of. She is a former RAW Women’s Champion, was undefeated in the majority of her run and also main evented WrestleMania 35.

During her rivalry with Becky Lynch and Charlotte, there was point when the Rowdy One became uncontrollable. She didn’t seem to listen to anyone and it cost her a lot more than just money.

After facing Dana Brooke on an episode of Raw, Rousey attacked a referee, which coerced WWE to fine her. A few hours after this incident, WWE released a statement,

“Ronda Rousey has been fined by WWE as a result of her unprofessional actions."

"Due to the confidentiality of Rousey’s contract, the amount of the fine will not be disclosed. Appropriate action has been taken.”

Since losing her title to Lynch at ‘Mania, we haven’t seen the former UFC fighter in the WWE ring but it wouldn’t surprise us if she returns soon, considering the fact that Rousey signed a three-year contract with the company.

