5 WWE Superstars Who Retired In Their Prime

WWE is currently the most popular pro-wrestling company in the world. Many aspiring wrestlers around the world dream of competing for the top prize in WWE.

It is well known that being a WWE Superstar is a tough job. Performers are on the road for more than 300 days a year and they have to constantly hit the gym to maintain their physique, as well. With a schedule like this, there is a significant chance they could get injured or feel burnout.

After years of hard work and overcoming all these obstacles, wrestlers get the chance to be in the spotlight. Unfortunately, some of them had to step down because of their injuries and some shockingly chose to retire during the pinnacle of their career. In this article, we will look at five WWE Superstars who retired in their prime.

#5 Former WWE Champion CM Punk

CM Punk's decision to walk away from WWE shocked the fans

CM Punk was one of the most decorated and popular Superstars of all time. His following was so strong that even years after his retirement, fans continue to chant his name loudly at arenas all over the country.

A few months after his departure in 2014, CM Punk cited various reasons for leaving WWE in the prime of his career on Colt Cabana's podcast.

He said one of the major reasons he left WWE was his health. Punk revealed that the treatment he received from WWE's doctors was not up to standards. They once ruled a staph infection as a fatty deposit which could have been fatal for Punk if he didn't get a second opinion.

He was also unhappy because he was being paid less than other Superstars. The Second City Saint also stated he was unsatisfied with the storylines he was involved in.

Punk's exit from WWE in 2014 was one of the most hotly discussed topics in the pro wrestling world. Fans still debate about what would have happened if Punk remained the company.