5 WWE Superstars who returned from career-ending injuries

WWE Superstars put their bodies on the line for the majority of the year. Although they are well trained and equipped to endure the rigors of the business, there are times when they suffer injuries. While injuries to Superstars are common in this field, WWE emphasizes heavily on the well-being of the concerned superstars.

However, some Superstars have felt the wrath of injuries over the last decade or so. The likes of Sting and Bret Hart retired due to unfortunate career-ending injuries. Female WWE Superstar, Paige's career, which was shaping up to be WWE Hall of Fame worthy, was cut short due to an unfortunate neck injury at a WWE live event in New York in 2017.

Quite recently, the WWE Universe was left astounded as WWE Hall of Famer Edge made a remarkable comeback from a supposed career-ending injury at the Royal Rumble PPV.

The eleven-time WWE World Champion looked in fantastic shape as he eliminated three Superstars, including Randy Orton.

Although his return is nothing short of extraordinary, there are such cases of WWE Superstars making a comeback from injuries of the same magnitude. Here are five such Superstars who have made similar comebacks from career-ending injuries in WWE.

#5 Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels

One of the best wrestlers to have step foot in a WWE ring, Shawn Michaels has had his fair share of injuries during his illustrious career.

HBK is known for his fantastic skill-set and feuds with the likes of Undertaker and Triple H. He even won four WWE World Championships during his career, which makes him stand out amongst his peers. However, Shawn Michaels endured an injury at the Royal Rumble PPV in 1998, which was viewed as a career-ending one.

'Mr. WrestleMania', a name Shawn Michaels is often associated with, injured his back in a match against the Undertaker, which forced him to take time off from the business. For nearly four years, Michaels had to patiently bide his time on the sidelines while waiting eagerly for another go within a WWE ring.

Much to the surprise and praise of the WWE Universe, Shawn Michaels returned in 2002 to face Triple H at SummerSlam in what was one of the best matches of both DX members' careers.

The build-up to the match was excellent, with the match kicking off a memorable feud between the two. This match was the perfect return for Shawn Michaels as he looked to sustain his legacy in WWE from thereon.

Since then, Michaels hasn't looked behind, with the veteran not compromising on quality till his retirement. He competed in his final match as a full-time WWE Superstar against the Undertaker at WrestleMania 26 and has made a few appearance here and there over time.

