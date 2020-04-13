5 WWE Superstars who saved their opponents from certain injury

Wrestling is all about working together and looking after each other in the ring.

Many WWE stars have had to act cautiously to save their opponents from getting injured.

Many WWE stars have been forced to spring into action to save their opponents from injury

Wrestling is unlike any other sport in the world. Whilst boxers and MMA fighters are pushing themselves through a match while hoping that they come out victorious, wrestlers are there to put on a show. They know that they have to work with their opponent in order to make that happen.

The WWE Universe looks up to many Superstars because they are made to seem as though they sweep aside their opponents with ease. However, most of these stars were able to become the legends that they are today because, in addition to their own skills, their opponents were able to make them look good as well.

Since WWE presents all of their shows live, there is some room for error and some times even the biggest heels in WWE are forced to react in order to save their opponent from a definite injury. We look at five such cases today.

#5 Chris Jericho saves Jeff Hardy

There are a number of wrestling fans around the world who believe that Chris Jericho is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time since Y2J has been able to evolve his character over the past few decades to become a huge star regardless of the wrestlers that surround him.

The fact that when he wrestled Jeff Hardy on an episode of SmackDown back in May 2009 and was forced to show off his impressive reaction time is just further proof of how good Jericho really is.

Hardy was looking for Whisper In The Wind, but the former champion slipped on the ropes and was definitely going to fall backwards on his head. However, Jericho stepped in and in true heel fashion pushed Hardy hard on his back.

This allowed The Charismatic Enigma to regain his balance and go on to finish the match without getting injured.

