5 WWE Superstars Who Should Beat Roman Reigns

There is no denying that Roman Reigns is the "big dog" on Smackdown. As WWE Universal Champion, and playing the role of a villain that so many fans have clamored for over the years, it can be argued that this is the best version of Roman Reigns we have ever seen.

Roman's reign as WWE Universal Champion currently sits at more than 262 consecutive days, and it doesn't show any signs of ending any time soon. But when we see such a dominant run for a titleholder taking place, we as fans have to ultimately begin to ask the question - "Who will finally beat the champ?"

Following his defeat of Cesaro at WrestleMania Backlash, the answer to who is ready to dethrone Roman Reigns as Universal Champion is not quite clear.

Here are five superstars who could, or should, be the one to ultimately take down the Tribal Chief.

#5 Jimmy Uso could be the one to take down Roman Reigns

If Roman Reigns is the “Head of the Table” of the Samoan Dynasty, it would only make sense for a member of his own family to be the one to take him out.

Jimmy Uso made his return on Smackdown from a serious knee injury a few weeks ago. Up to this point he has shown some discontent with Reigns and has not quite fallen in line like his brother, Jey Uso, has.

Among other positives, one thing Roman's current reign as champion has allowed for is the opportunity for Jey Uso to shine as a singles competitor. So it would seem fitting that it might also do the same for Jimmy.

Perhaps Jimmy Uso could be molded into the underdog babyface who must overcome the odds, his cousin, and his own brother on his way to becoming the WWE Universal Champion and the new Tribal Chief of the Anoa’i clan.

