5 WWE Superstars who should leave in 2019

Could he leave the company this year?

Disclaimer: These are the views of the writer alone and do not reflect Sportskeeda's overall viewpoint.

As proved in 2016 by Cody Rhodes, WWE isn't the only place where wrestlers can become stars. With New Japan Pro Wrestling expanding into America, Ring Of Honor and NJPW having a show at Madison Square Garden and the launch of All Elite Wrestling the wrestling world is more exciting than ever.

While us fans are certainly happy about all of these things, this is great news for the wrestlers too. Wrestlers will have more negotiation power with whatever company they chose to sign with and will no doubt become unsettled if creative has no direction for them.

The company affected by this the most is WWE because of how many performers they have currently hired under their current four brands Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and NXT UK.

WWE can't give every single superstar a push but these 5, in particular, should have more going for them. If WWE chooses to do nothing creatively with these 5 superstars, They should pack their bags and leave.

#5 Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows

The Good Brother's

During their time in NJPW, these two were looked at as one of the best tag teams in the entire world. And they were. PWInsider recently reported that they have turned down big many deals from WWE in favour of maybe moving on.

This is music to the ears of fans as Anderson and Gallows are very rarely seen on WWE TV and quite obviously deserve better than what they are getting.

It's plausible that they could return to New Japan Pro Wrestling where they really made names for themselves or maybe join their old Bullet Club pals the Young Bucks in All Elite Wrestling. Wherever they choose to end up, let's just hope we can see the return of the amazing tag team we all knew and loved.

