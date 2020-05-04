Some stars should remain as heels for the rest of their WWE careers.

It is easier for WWE Superstars to be a heel than a babyface, as it entails more freedom in their promos in search of heat from the fans. Various names who have played both parts have stated how they had more fun as a villain.

And for some Superstars, their charm as a villain eventually leads to an upturn in popularity and they turn face. It has worked for countless stars over the years, as pretty much every major star in WWE started off as a heel, or became one soon after debuting.

However, being great as a heel does not automatically mean one has to turn babyface. There are some stars who would not work in that role. Some have tried it before and it did not work, while others just would simply lose their value as a good guy.

WWE must ensure that these five Superstars do not turn face during their time with the company.

#5 AOP

These two could be so great.

Aside from their last few months in NXT, the Authors of Pain have been heels the entire time in WWE. Akam and Rezar are two big and menacing men, built on destruction. The babyface/tweener act did not really work for AOP and they quickly became afterthoughts upon their exits from the black-and-gold brand.

They have been bad guys since debuting in WWE on the RAW after WrestleMania 34. AOP's most effective time on the WWE main roster has been when they were the henchmen of Seth Rollins' stable, at the turn of the year.

Unfortunately, Rezar suffered a bicep tear and that halted the team's momentum. But once he and Akam are back, expect utter dominance. Together, the Authors of Pain are capable of being the untouchable super-villains of WWE's tag team division.

They need to stay that way. AOP shouldn't turn face, as they cannot afford any more obstacles on their course.