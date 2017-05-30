5 WWE Superstars who should replicate John Cena’s Open Challenge

John Cena stumbled upon a goldmine.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 01:14 IST

John Cena is divine

Way back in 2015, people still weren’t giving John Cena the respect he deserved. Despite being at the top of the industry for well over a decade, the WWE Universe still couldn’t see the forest through the trees and decided to give him a lot of grief when it came to his weekly performances. So what did the company do? They turned his momentum completely on its head.

Cena put on a string of top quality US Title matches on free television, taking on several upcoming stars in the process. These bouts were honestly good enough to warrant a place on one of the big four PPV cards, with the Cesaro and Sami Zayn contests, in particular, proving just how good Big Match John truly is.

So considering how successful this idea was, why not try and replicate it with someone else? Sure it wouldn’t have the same ‘veteran’ feel to it, but it would help a superstar immensely in terms of getting them over as a big time champion. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be with the US Championship either because the IC Belt holds just as much potential if not more.

With that being said, here are five superstars who should replicate John Cena’s Open Challenge.

Also read: An open letter to the Doctor of Thuganomics, John Cena

#1 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens would thrive

This one is perhaps the most obvious, but it could also be the most effective. Kevin Owens is currently parading around as the new face of America, with his ‘old school’ gimmick proving to be quite the contrast from his former Prizefighter roots, so why not change things up in a way that will get both the belt and Owens more over.

Have KO destroy a series of jobbers over the course of a few weeks and maybe even months, eventually leading up to more mid card challengers. After all, SD Live is considered to be the land of opportunity, so what better opportunity is there for a young superstar than going up against a former Universal Champion for the second most prestigious title on the blue brand.

Let's go.