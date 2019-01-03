5 WWE Superstars Who Should Win The 2019 Men's Royal Rumble Match

The Royal Rumble 2019 comes to Phoenix, Arizona this year!

As the build-up to the 2018 Royal Rumble continues, we are getting closer to determining who might possibly win the men's Royal Rumble match and go onto Wrestlemania to compete for either the WWE Championship or Universal Championship.

There are so many options that could take this year's crown, but there is only a handful of realistic options that could go onto headline Wrestlemania. If booked and handled correctly, a Royal Rumble victory would solidify a superstar's status as a main event talent.

Here is a list of 5 superstars who are the most realistic options to outlast 29 other men to compete for a world title at Wrestlemania 35.

#5. Mustafa Ali

Could Mustafa Ali be the dark horse of this year's Royal Rumble?

If anybody had stated that Mustafa Ali would be in contention to win the Royal Rumble 3 months ago, then you simply would've been laughed at. However, on 11th December 2018, we witnessed the debut of Mustafa Ali on Smackdown Live as he confronted Daniel Bryan in a segment. Ali went onto face Bryan later on in that night, as they engaged in a thrilling match- but Ali was unable to get the win as Bryan went onto getting the victory, before attacking Ali later on.

But then the following week on Smackdown Live, we saw Ali team up with AJ Styles to take on the team of Andrade 'Cien' Almas & Daniel Bryan. Ali shocked the world to pin the WWE Champion in Bryan, and gain the victory for his team.

The fact of the matter is, Ali is looking very formidable right now and his chances of winning this year's Royal Rumble seem to be very strong. The WWE has already built a solid storyline between Ali & Bryan already despite it clearly being a side-story, but there is already so much heat to this rivalry which could be further explored at Wrestlemania 35.

Ali winning the Royal Rumble seemed impossible a few months ago, but WWE has proved that they see something in Ali that is very special. So don't be surprised if Ali shocks the world once again to defeat 29 other men to win the 2019 Royal Rumble.

