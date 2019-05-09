5 WWE Superstars who shouldn't and 3 that should win the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

8 Women will be competing for this year's Money in the Bank contract this month.

When Chris Jericho first introduced the Money in the Bank concept back in 2005, it eventually set off a series of events of what has now become an important pay-per-view in the WWE. In the past fourteen years, the Money in the Bank contract has led to some historical moments including Dolph Ziggler’s successful cash-in the night after WrestleMania 29 or Seth Rollins unforgettable cash-in at WrestleMania 31 to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The reason why this match is so important is that it not only boosts the wrestlers’ career who successfully cashes in their contract, but it also completely changes the trajectory of the WWE primary championships. This is why it is no surprise the WWE named a pay-per-view after the namesake match only five years after it was first introduced, and will be marking its tenth pay-per-view appearance later this month.

However, history has suggested that the Money in the Bank ladder match hasn’t always delivered an outcome that has been generally favourable by the WWE Universe. From forgettable cash-in winners like Jack Swagger in 2010, to failed cash-in winners like Baron Corbin in 2017 (making the original win pointless), the cash-ins has proven that it can be a hit-or-miss situation with the WWE Universe.

In order for the WWE to continue going in the right direction with the Money in the Bank contract match, the WWE needs to consistently find the right person to win the contract. Analysing all eight women competing in this years’ Money in the Bank match, not everyone fits in this criteria.

#8 Shouldn’t win – Carmella

Carmella has 'technically' already won two.

Since coming to the main roster back in 2016, Carmella has been consistently going from strength to strength. In the last six months alone, she won both the second season of Mixed Match Challenge and this years’ WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

Unlike some of her opponents, Carmella is not new to the Money in the Bank ladder match, as she’s already won the first two, albeit it was James Ellsworth was officially the one who grabbed the briefcase in the first match. She then cashed in her contract successfully and went on to become SmackDown Women’s Champion for over four months.

Since its inception back in 2005, no wrestler in the history of WWE has managed to win the Money in the Bank ladder match on three separate occasions, with Carmella and CM Punk being the only two wrestlers that has managed to win it twice - and it should stay this way.

The reason why the Money in the Bank ladder match is so popular with the WWE Universe is a combination of the unpredictability of the outcome yet also giving a wrestler a push to the top, which they may have not had beforehand. Simply put, another victory for the Princess of Staten Island with the Money in the Bank contract would be overkill for the WWE Universe.

