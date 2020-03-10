5 WWE Superstars who stole the show at Elimination Chamber 2020

WWE's last PPV before WrestleMania did not disappoint

WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 was a decent pay-per-view. Out of the four titles that were on the line, only the Intercontinental Championship changed hands. The RAW Tag Team Titles, the SmackDown Team Titles, and the United States Championship was successfully retained in entertaining bouts.

The last PPV before WWE WrestleMania also witnessed the return of The Undertaker who was once again responsible for AJ Styles’ loss in a match. In the main event of the show, Shayna Baszler defeated five other RAW Superstars to win an opportunity to challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

While the overall pay-per-view was not that great, there were a few Superstars who stole the show with their performances at the event. In this list, we will take a look at five Superstars who made a grand impression at the last stop before the Show of Shows. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Street Profits

The Street Profits deserved to retain their titles

The Street Profits squared off against the team of Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy with their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line. Rollins and Murphy were keen on reclaiming their titles but Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford held their ground very well against the threat posed by Monday Night Messiah and his disciple.

Half-way through the match, The Authors of Pain wanted to make their presence known by subtly interfering in the match. They attacked Dawkins and Ford before The Viking Raiders walked down to the ring and exchanged blows with Akam and Razar. Without the AoP, Rollins and Murphy were visibly struggling inside the ring and the Street Profits knew that it was their only chance.

Fortunately for them, Dawkins and Ford were successful in capitalizing on their momentum and went on to retain their titles after putting up a good match.

We also saw Kevin Owens brutalizing Rollins once the final bell rang, and before walking out he dumped popcorn on both Rollins and Murphy. This match did more than enough in establishing the Street Profits as credible champions and hopefully, the creative will make the best use of their title reign on The Road to WrestleMania.

