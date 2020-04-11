5 WWE Superstars who suddenly disappeared without explanation

These 5 Superstars vanished from WWE TV without any explanation.

Some of them were never mentioned again on WWE TV.

Mason Ryan and Rikishi

The long and storied history of WWE has seen a string of in-ring legends having careers that spanned across several decades. Superstars like The Undertaker, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and Triple H have been a part of several eras, and have carved a niche for themselves throughout their illustrious careers.

On the other hand, there have been a bunch of Superstars who didn't make as much of an impact as the ones mentioned above. For every main event Superstar, the company always had a bunch of mid-card and lower-card acts who would help the headliners get over with the fans. Many of these Superstars never managed to break the ceiling, and disappeared from WWE TV with no explanation given from the company as to their whereabouts. Some were released without the company giving a kayfabe reasoning for the same. Let's take a look at 5 such Superstars.

#5 Mason Ryan

Mason Ryan

After a two-year stint in Florida Championship Wrestling, Mason Ryan made his way to WWE's main roster. He made his Monday Night RAW debut on the January 17, 2011 edition of the show, interfering in a match pitting John Cena and CM Punk. Following the interference, Punk recruited him in the Nexus by handing him a Nexus armband. Ryan participated in the 40-Man Royal Rumble match soon after, aided CM Punk in eliminating a bunch of Superstars, before being thrown out by John Cena.

Following the Over The Limit PPV, Ryan suffered an injury and was out for several weeks. He didn't do much for the remainder of his main roster run, although he was a part of Team Orton that took on Team Barrett at Survivor Series 2011. Ryan was quietly moved to WWE NXT and was never heard of again, on the main roster.

