5 WWE superstars who Vince McMahon has no plans for at WrestleMania 35

It's the most exciting time of the year, and we're less than a month away from the show of shows - WrestleMania 35. This time, not only is the build extremely exciting, but the card is super stacked too.

There are hardly any underwhelming matches present, and WWE has decided to make the best use of part-timers this year. With legends like The Undertaker seemingly set to miss WrestleMania, what's most exciting about the year is that you know there's going to be some major changes happening the night after it finishes.

However, the sad reality is that while WWE tries to get every superstar possible on the card, the reality is that not everyone can get a spot on the main show in marquee matches. However, it's still a shame that certain superstars won't be getting spots after impressing for a while.

Here are five superstars who Vince McMahon definitely has no plans for at WrestleMania.

#5. Alexa Bliss

This one is definitely more of a surprise, but a welcome one in the eyes of some fans. It's similar to a couple of years ago when WWE really had no plans for The New Day, so they decided to make them the hosts of WrestleMania.

Similarly, Alexa Bliss will host WrestleMania 35 this year. The previous two years, i.e, her first two WrestleMania's, she was the defending champion walking in, though she lost the title on both occasions.

Since losing the RAW Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2018, she was sidelined for a while with injuries, and though she did make her return to the ring, it just isn't her turn in the main picture, and there seem to be no plans for her in the main title scene nor the tag title scene.

That being said, we believe she'll do a great job as the host.

