5 WWE Superstars who were able to finish their respective matches despite horrific injuries

Mick Foley nearly lost his life when he faced The Undertaker in Hell in a Cell.

We all know that wrestling isn't easy.

Not only do Superstars have to train their bodies to be in peak physical condition, but there are the constant bumps and scapes they take each night, as well as the ever-present risk of injury.

You just need to look at stars like Edge, who was on top of the world as World Heavyweight Champion before being forced to retire in 2011, to see just how quickly things can go bad.

And whilst some injuries are worse than others, there are some WWE Superstars who were able to push through the pain in order to entertain the fans.

Here are five WWE Superstars who suffered terrible injuries during a match, and somehow found a way to finish the bout.

#5 Shawn Michaels

Michaels defeated The Undertaker in his signature match but was forced to retire not long after.

After capturing the WWF Championship during the Montreal Screwjob, Shawn Michaels was riding high.

With DX by his side, the Heart Break Kid was untouchable as champion, though things came to a head when he faced off against The Undertaker.

Meeting at the 1998 Royal Rumble, the deck was stacked against the Champion, as the match was a Casket match, a staple of the Deadman's career.

During the match, Michaels lower back would hit the side of the Casket, causing severe damage to HBK.

As his spine was in tatters, Michaels somehow found a way to carry on, and won the match, after the Deadman's younger brother Kane made his presence known, attacking his own flesh and blood.

It wouldn't be long until the injury got the best of Michaels, who retired for four years after losing to 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania 14.

