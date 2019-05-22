×
5 WWE Superstars who were attacked by fans

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
63   //    22 May 2019, 16:28 IST

The Game Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin may have been rivals, but showed comradeship when a fan attacked the Rattlesnake during a live event in Germany.
The Game Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin may have been rivals, but showed comradeship when a fan attacked the Rattlesnake during a live event in Germany.

Going to a WWE live event is an exciting experience. For many fans, a show, whether it be a house show, TV episode or PPV is their only chance to watch WWE Live during the year and fans look forward to an entertaining night.

With that said though, there are some fans who have to ruin it for everyone.

On occasions, there have been some fans who have even jumped the barricade to attack the Superstars in the ring, for a multitude of reasons.

Even if you don't like a wrestler as a character, no fan should ever jump the barricade.

Here are five WWE Superstars who were attacked by fans, and how they handled the situation.

#5 Eddie Guerrero

Guerrero was lucky to avoid injury after being shoved off a ladder by a fan during an episode of RAW in 2002.
Guerrero was lucky to avoid injury after being shoved off a ladder by a fan during an episode of RAW in 2002.

With his cocky demeanour, incredible ability in the ring and 'Lie, Cheat and Steal' mantra, Eddie Guerrero became one of WWE's most beloved stars during his near-six-year stint with the company.

During a RAW show in 2002, one fan certainly wasn't a fan of Latino Heat, and could have seriously hurt the former WWE Champion if things hadn't been controlled.

During a Ladder Match with Rob Van Dam, Guerrero was blindsided by a fan, who shoved Eddie of the ladder, leading to a very dangerous fall.

With cat-like reflexes, Guerrero landed on his feet, and after giving the fan a swift punch, the intruder was taken down by security.

Now we would never condone violence by a WWE Superstar against a normal fan, but under these circumstances, the intruder had it coming.


1 / 5 NEXT
Contact Us