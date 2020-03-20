5 WWE Superstars who were 'buried' before getting a big push

WWE fans are very quick to jump to the conclusion that a Superstar has been 'buried'

These five cases highlight the times when fans didn't realize that a major loss would turn into a major gain.

'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

We as WWE fans have all been guilty at some point of being too reactionary after seeing a result which we feel shouldn't have happened. In essence, we're talking about moments where a Superstar needs to win to keep their momentum alive.

There's no denying that wins and losses matter in WWE, but we often forget that all it takes is a hot streak to fix all of that. Look at Bayley, for instance. After a great win and successful title defense of the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 33, she lost it a month after to Alexa Bliss and it went completely downhill from there. For two years, Bayley's presence on the main roster was toned down significantly and she became a background figure with no creative direction whatsoever.

But in 2019, she was drafted to SmackDown and from there, she began to pick up some steam before Money in the Bank a month later, where she won the briefcase and the SmackDown Women's Championship in the same night. That's one of many examples, but in this case, we're going to talk about Superstars who fans thought were buried, only for them to get pushed right after.

#5. Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy's alliance with Seth Rollins has been a huge boost

One of the more recent ones on this list, Buddy Murphy's trilogy with Aleister Black was one that greatly benefited him and the former NXT Champion. However, it was a trilogy where he lost all three bouts, leaving fans to wonder if he was just a placeholder who was being utilized to get Aleister Black over.

As it turned out, the night of the third match saw him sit ringside after the match, with the circumstances in the main event seeing him join Seth Rollins & The AoP. His alliance with Rollins was a big push for him and he won his first title - the RAW Tag Team Championship with The Monday Night Messiah for a while before losing it to The Street Profits.

