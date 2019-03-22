5 WWE Superstars who were told they'd never make it (and proved everyone wrong)

Batista is a former World Heavyweight and Tag Champion, despite being told he'd never make it as a wrestler.

In this crazy world we live in, you've got to have a dream.

Despite all the negativity, there has to be something you have that you fight for, whether it be a dream job, a dream car, or even a dream holiday away from it all.

For the Superstars of WWE, working for the biggest professional wrestling company must be a dream come true, as they are able to see the world, and compete against some of the top stars of today, in front of millions of fans each week.

But for some Superstars, getting to the WWE has been hard.

And though everyone who eventually appears on WWE TV will have faced some sort of setback, it must be crushing to be told that you'll never make it as a wrestler.

Here are five Superstars who proved everyone wrong, and made it to the WWE.

#5 Mick Foley

Foley often teamed with The Rock in WWE.

If a non-wrestling fan thinks of the prototypical body of a Superstar, Mick Foley probably isn't it.

He's not jacked with muscles upon muscles, nor is he seven foot tall.

And despite being a lifelong wrestling fan, a young Foley was often told that he would never make it, due to his size.

Undeterred, Foley would continue on, training every day and sleeping in his car, as money was extremely tight. In the late 80s, Foley would finally get his big break, working the territories, before joing WCW in 1991.

After losing part of his right ear in a match with Vader, Foley was insulted that the company didn't think about making such a horrific real injury into part of a story.

Leaving WCW, Foley would go on to ECW, before the WWF in 1996, where he became one of the company's top stars.

