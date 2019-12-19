5 WWE Superstars who would be a good fit in Seth Rollins' new faction

Kevin C. Sullivan FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 00:32 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins has a posse

When Seth Rollins re-introduced his new cohorts, the AOP, to the audience in Des Moines, IA, on the Raw after TLC, he described them as the "first to stand on the right side of history." Which is not only a cool way to introduce a couple of dudes, but also something very telling. Does this mean there will be more to stand on the right side of history?

Is Seth, as the movies like to say, putting a crew together.

Now, ignoring the fact that a faction of this sort could be interpreted as a "rip-off" of Chris Jericho's "Inner Circle" faction in AEW (because it's not like that's never been done before), a group led by a disgruntled Rollins has a lot of potential.

But, who else would be a part of it? Well... you read the headline, so you can probably guess where we're going with this.

I'm not saying that all five of these individuals should join Rollins and the AOP in their crusade to... well... not sure what they're trying to do, but... anyway, I'm just saying that any of these five individuals would be a good fit. Or, at least, an entertaining one.

But, first, an "honorable mention" of sorts.

Honorable mention: Drake Maverick

Hey, remember when *this* was a thing?

Am I serious? Of course not. This would be dumb. No, actually, it would be super dumb.

Or, it could be genius.

Advertisement

We've all seen the hilarious side of the performer once known as Rockstar Spud. Just look at his work in iMPACT. Or as part of the 24/7 Championship scene. Or his work as manager of the AOP... OK, actually, so...

My point is, not only does Maverick have history with the Authors of Pain, but this could be a chance for Maverick to show a more serious side to his personality. Even a sinister one.

Could it have been Maverick who was the mastermind behind the entire plan to get Rollins to join forces with his team? After all, who would suspect a little goofball who wets his pants at the first sign of danger to actually be a tactical genius.

And if you're not expecting Drake to be one, how about someone a little more believable? Like...

1 / 6 NEXT